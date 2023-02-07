Angel Families, Reformers Call on House GOP Majority: Time to End Biden’s Parole Pipeline for Illegal Aliens

A coalition of Angel Families and pro-American immigration reformers are calling on the House Republican majority to immediately begin legislative action to end President Joe Biden’s wide-open parole pipeline that has welcomed almost two million border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities.

In a letter to House Republican leadership, the coalition urged GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Policy Committee Chairman Gary Palmer (R-AL) to fast-track legislation to stem an inflow of border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States.

The groups who signed the letter are:

Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime, America First Policy Institute, Center for Renewing America, Center for the American Way of Life, Claremont Institute, Conservative Partnership Institute, Counterpoint Institute for Policy, Research, and Education, Eagle Forum, Federation for American Immigration Reform, Heritage Action for America, the Heritage Foundation, Judicial Watch, NumbersUSA, The Remembrance Project, and the Texas Public Policy Foundation

“With the 118th Congress officially underway, it is time for the House Majority to immediately begin implementing the ‘Commitment to America’ and, in particular, end the Biden border crisis,” the coalition wrote in the letter, referencing McCarthy’s pledge to voters.

Specifically, the coalition noted that the most pressing issue is Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network which now includes a massive parole pipeline that has allowed almost two million border crossers and illegal aliens to resettle in American communities across all 50 states without ever having secured asylum since February 2021.

The overwhelming majority, as data shows, of these border crossers and illegal aliens do not end up qualifying for asylum but because they have been directly released into the U.S. interior, they are unlikely to ever be deported.

The coalition letter continues:

The time for action is now. The previous Congress failed the American people by refusing to hold the Biden Administration, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, accountable for a historic border crisis intentionally created by their policies. Consistent with the American Security Task Force Framework unveiled last summer, the new House majority has meaningful solutions to secure the border, including to “expand authorities like Title 42,” “change asylum laws to protect legitimate claims and prevent fraudulent claims,” “end abuse of parole authority,” and “require implementation of [Migrant Protection Protocols],” amongst other critical items. The undersigned coalition was proud to work with you to strengthen this plan and hold the line against lame-duck open-border policies, and now stands ready to assist you in turning these proven policies into meaningful legislative reforms. The 118th Congress cannot resort to the mere reallocation of resources — laws must actually be changed to close loopholes that have been weaponized by the Biden Administration. This necessarily means ending the massive abuse of our asylum system. [Emphasis added] Our nation simply cannot withstand the damage being done to our sovereignty, security, and well-being. Americans are begging for the crisis to end and do not want to be complicit in the human trafficking the Biden Administration’s policies facilitate. From the border area landowners who live in constant fear while their property and livelihoods are destroyed to the flood of fentanyl that is affecting millions of lives in all 435 Congressional Districts, a border that is not secure equates to nothing less than the decline of our great nation. Even as the Biden Administration now attempts to mask illegal immigration numbers by implementing unlawful mass parole under the guise of legality through the ports of entry, the damage continues to take its toll. It is past time to act to protect Americans from this Biden Administration-imposed crisis. It is time to hold those accountable who were entrusted to defend our borders and who have failed this country in the most destructive of ways. It is time to rebuke those who would hold border crisis solutions hostage to their demands for amnesty. [Emphasis added] The American people have entrusted you with control of the House, and the clear commitment to restore order at our border was a key reason. With the situation worsening every day, confronting Biden Administration policies and flaws in our system that invite chaos and abuse at our borders cannot be delayed. This is a commitment Americans expect you to fulfill; more importantly, they deserve immediate action. [Emphasis added]

The coalition letter is also a signal to House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN), who is expected to file legislation that would hugely expand the nation’s ability to fight fentanyl deaths, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) to not only investigate the parole pipeline but eliminate it with changes to federal immigration law.

