Fact Check: Joe Biden Says He Signed 300 Bipartisan Bills into Law

CLAIM: “In fact, I signed over 300 bipartisan laws since becoming President,” Biden said.

VERDICT: Mostly true. Many of these bills are not as consequential as spending bills or other bills.

During his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, Joe Biden touted many of the bipartisan deals Republicans and Democrats struck, calling for more bipartisanship now that Republicans control the House.

He cheered the passage of the so-called Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or the so-called bipartisan infrastructure deal, a bill to increase domestic semiconductor production, and a bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

According to Congress.gov, 365 bills became law during Biden’s first two years in office. However, Congress often passes less substantial bills than the infrastructure or semiconductor bills. In fact, Congress often passes legislation to change the name of post offices across the nation. Last term, Congress passed 64 bills alone to change the name of post offices.