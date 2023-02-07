Kevin McCarthy: ‘I Don’t Believe in the Theatrics of Tearing up Speeches’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) responded to questions on whether he would tear up President Biden’s State of the Union speech as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did to former President Trump in 2020, stating he does not believe in such “theatrics.”

“A lot of people have been asking if I’m planning on ripping up President Biden’s speech tonight. Here’s my answer,” McCarthy said on social media Tuesday morning, providing a clip of his answer.

“You know, I don’t believe in the theatrics of tearing up speeches. I respect the other side. I can disagree on policy, but I want to make sure this country is stronger, economically sound, energy independent, secure, and accountable,” the House speaker said:

McCarthy’s remark came hours ahead of Biden’s scheduled State of the Union address and three years after Pelosi infamously ripped apart former President Trump’s State of the Union speech.

“He shredded the truth so I shredded his speech,” Pelosi told lawmakers, deeming Trump’s speech “a manifesto of mistruths.”

“You are supposed to talk about the State of the Union, not the State of your alleged mind,” she continued, earning praise from her Democrat colleagues.

Video shows Pelosi pre-ripped her speech, beginning when Trump introduced and honored the late conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh:

Pelosi also snubbed Trump prior to the speech, giving him a shortened introduction by saying, “Members of Congress, the President of the United States”:

Biden’s SOTU speech will take place at 9 p.m. Eastern.