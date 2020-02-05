House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) received a standing ovation from House Democrats on Wednesday morning for ripping up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, according to The Hill.

During a closed-door caucus meeting, Pelosi expanded on why she tore up the president’s Tuesday speech at the conclusion of his remarks.

“He shredded the truth so I shredded his speech,” she told lawmakers, declaring that President Trump’s address was “a manifesto of mistruths.”

“You are supposed to talk about the State of the Union, not the State of your alleged mind,” she said to cheers and a standing ovation from her colleagues.

