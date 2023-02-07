Watch Live: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Delivers GOP Response to Biden’s State of the Union

Ashley Oliver

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) will deliver on Tuesday evening Republicans’ response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Sanders, a former press secretary in the Trump White House, has promised to lay out the GOP’s vision for a “return to common sense” in the face of high inflation, a border crisis, threats from China, controversies over education, a looming debt ceiling fight, and more concerns shared widely among Republicans.

“What America needs – and what Republicans are offering – is a return to common sense and a commitment to the ideals that made America the land of the free and home of the brave,” Sanders said in a statement online of her speech.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tapped Sanders, 40, to lead the response, noting she was the youngest governor in the country and daughter of former Arkansas Gov. and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee (R).

“She is a servant-leader of true determination and conviction,” McCarthy said. “I’m thrilled Sarah will share her extraordinary story and bold vision for a better America on Tuesday. Everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully.”

Biden’s speech begins at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and Sanders’ will give her speech upon the conclusion of Biden’s.

