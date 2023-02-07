Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) will deliver on Tuesday evening Republicans’ response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Sanders, a former press secretary in the Trump White House, has promised to lay out the GOP’s vision for a “return to common sense” in the face of high inflation, a border crisis, threats from China, controversies over education, a looming debt ceiling fight, and more concerns shared widely among Republicans.

“What America needs – and what Republicans are offering – is a return to common sense and a commitment to the ideals that made America the land of the free and home of the brave,” Sanders said in a statement online of her speech.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tapped Sanders, 40, to lead the response, noting she was the youngest governor in the country and daughter of former Arkansas Gov. and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee (R).

“She is a servant-leader of true determination and conviction,” McCarthy said. “I’m thrilled Sarah will share her extraordinary story and bold vision for a better America on Tuesday. Everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully.”

Biden’s speech begins at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and Sanders’ will give her speech upon the conclusion of Biden’s.