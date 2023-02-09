Hunter Biden’s very expensive and high-powered legal team denied House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer’s (R-KY) letter demanding the president’s son disclose troves of documents and communications relevant to the investigation into the Biden family for wire fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering, among six other potential violations.

Attorney Abbe Lowell, who represents high-profile individuals engulfed in political scandals, such as Bill Clinton and Jared Kushner, told Comer that his demands lacked “legitimate legislative and oversight bases” to request such relevant information.

On Wednesday evening, Comer asked Hunter and James Biden, along with the family’s business partner Eric Schwerin, disclose a host of both classified and unclassified documents, records, and communications between business associates and family members, including President Joe Biden.

But Lowell rejected Comer’s request, citing a lack of legitimacy.

“Rather than engage with you over a back-and-forth letter writing campaigns or any formal proceedings, I would offer to sit with you and your staff… to see whether Mr. Biden has information that may inform some legitimate legislative purpose and be helpful to the Committee,” Lowell replied.

Mike Davis, founder and president of the pro-Trump Article III Project and former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, told Breitbart News Comer’s demands have clear legitimacy.

“There is clear evidence President Biden, his son Hunter, and Joe’s brother James were corruptly on the payrolls of Chinese and Ukrainian oligarchs,” Davis preface. “Investigating whether the President of the United States is compromised — especially involving America’s most serious overseas challenges — is clearly within Congress’s constitutional oversight responsibilities.”

“Hunter Biden is not above the law, and Congress should not tolerate his contempt,” he added.

The records and communications Comer demanded are extensive. They include records and communications with many people.

Records:

Wire transfers

Financial arrangements

Office, residential leases

Rent payments

Real estate transactions

Biden Foundation, and the Penn Biden Center

Contracts

QuickBooks

Financial spreadsheets

Payments

Bills

Invoices

Fees

Agreements

Credit card companies

Communications:

a. Devon Archer

b. JiaQi Bao

c. Tony Bobulinski

d. Jeffrey Cooper

e. Catherine Dodge

f. Gongwen Dong

g. James Gilliar

h. Patrick Ho Chi-ping

i. Vuk Jeremic

j. Zang Jianjun

k. Ye Jianming

l. Jonathan Li

m. Joan Mayer or Joan Peugh

n. Francis Person

o. Vadim Pozharskyi

p. Eric Schwerin

q. Robert Walker

r. Mervyn Yan

s. Any Rosemont Seneca entity or company

t. Any Hudson West entity or company

u. Any Owasco entity or company

v. Any Bohai Harvest entity or company

w. Skaneateles LLC

x. Eudora Global LLC

y. Coldharbour Capital LLC

z. Lion Hall Group LLC

aa. Any CEFC entity or company

bb. Burisma.

Comer’s next steps remain to be seen. However, Comer could try and compel the relevant information through a subpoena.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from Hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing even to have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.