House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Thursday issued a letter demanding Biden family members deliver troves of documents and communications relevant to his probe into the Biden family for wire fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering, along with six other potential violations.

The letters, sent to Hunter and James Biden, along with the family’s business partner Eric Schwerin, requested a host of both classified and unclassified documents, records, and communications between business associates and family members, including President Joe Biden.

“Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Eric Schwerin are key witnesses in our investigation of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s international and domestic business schemes,” Comer wrote in a statement. “Evidence obtained in our investigation reveals the Biden family business model is built on Joe Biden’s political career and connections.”

Comer noted the Biden family business model included peddling influence to foreign adversaries while Joe Biden was a U.S. official, which he designated as a national security threat.

“Biden family members attempted to sell access around the world, including individuals who were connected to the Chinese Communist Party, to enrich themselves to the detriment of American interests,” Comer said. “If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security.”

The list of requested information includes:

Wire transfers

Financial arrangements

Office, residential leases

Rent payments

Real estate transactions

Biden Foundation, and the Penn Biden Center

Contracts

QuickBooks

Financial spreadsheets

Payments

Bills

Invoices

Fees

Agreements

Credit card companies

In addition to the documents and records, Comer demanded the Biden family divulge any communication with the following person or entity:

a. Devon Archer;

b. JiaQi Bao;

c. Tony Bobulinski;

d. Jeffrey Cooper;

e. Catherine Dodge;

f. Gongwen Dong;

g. James Gilliar;

h. Patrick Ho Chi-ping;

i. Vuk Jeremic;

j. Zang Jianjun;

k. Ye Jianming;

l. Jonathan Li;

m. Joan Mayer or Joan Peugh;

n. Francis Person;

o. Vadim Pozharskyi;

p. Eric Schwerin;

q. Robert Walker;

r. Mervyn Yan;

s. Any Rosemont Seneca entity or company;

t. Any Hudson West entity or company;

u. Any Owasco entity or company;

v. Any Bohai Harvest entity or company;

w. Skaneateles LLC;

x. Eudora Global LLC;

y. Coldharbour Capital LLC;

z. Lion Hall Group LLC;

aa. Any CEFC entity or company; and

bb. Burisma.

Comer asked the Biden family to produce the communications under its “custody” or “control” no later than February 22, 2023.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from Hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing even to have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.