Arizona’s Kari Lake Endorses Donald Trump for President

Arizona Republican Kari Lake endorsed former President Donald J. Trump for president while speaking in Iowa on Friday.

Lake, who was the Republican nominee in Arizona’s gubernatorial race last year, made her announcement during a meet-and-greet event hosted by the Scott County Republican Women in Bettendorf, Iowa, near Des Moines.

I will do everything in my power to get President @realDonaldTrump elected. He saved America before and he will do it again. We need him now, more than ever. pic.twitter.com/vf4Gq9SBov — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 10, 2023

“I will do everything in my power to get that man elected,” the former news anchor told a packed room.

“I’m not doing this for any gain. I truly love the man because he gave up so much. He did a lot for Iowa, he did a lot for Iowa farmers, he did a lot for Americans,” said Lake, who grew up in Iowa before her news career took her to the Grand Canyon State.

She continued:

I want him back in because I think there’s only one person who can take this mess that Joe Biden has gotten our country into, where we’re teetering on, who knows what, World War III, a collapse of our economy, who knows what’s possible. There’s only one man I know who can get in there immediately and turn this around and that is President Donald J. Trump.

OMGosh!! This crowd in Iowa is twice as big as we were expecting. Team is moving furniture to make sure we can fit everyone inside. Don’t go anywhere, folks. We are making room! pic.twitter.com/vb5GzHNBLM — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 10, 2023

Lake received Trump’s endorsement in Arizona’s 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary, in which she earned the nomination. However, she was ultimately defeated by Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) in the general election.

Her announcement Friday follows Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s (R-OK) endorsement of the 45th president, which came earlier in the day.

#NEWS: I’m proud to endorse the strongest president of my lifetime, Donald J. Trump, for a second term in 2024. 🇺🇸 Full statement: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xXFH61XCvh — Markwayne Mullin (@MarkwayneMullin) February 10, 2023

“I’m proud to endorse the strongest president of my lifetime, Donald J. Trump, for a second term in 2024,” Mullin wrote in a statement, adding that he “is the architect of the America First movement” and a “proven champion for our conservative values.”

“President Trump is exactly the president we need to lead this country through the tough road ahead. Not only am I proud to endorse President Trump, I’m proud to call him my friend,” Mullin added.

Trump remains the lone candidate in the 2024 field, for now. Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is reportedly going to announce her candidacy next week. Others, including Former Vice President Mike Pence, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have all been widely discussed as potential candidates.