The FBI found another classified document on Friday during a search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, Pence’s spokesman announced.

In addition to the one document that was marked classified, six other pages of nonclassified records were seized from Pence’s home.

Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said:

The Department of Justice completed a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours and removed one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president’s counsel.

Pence and his legal team “agreed to a consensual search of his residence,” O’Malley added.

Pence and his family were not at the residence during the search, as they traveled to the West Coast after Pence’s daughter gave birth., However, one of Pence’s lawyers was present for the search, according to reports.

The FBI is expected to search through Pence’s Washington, DC, office too, as Breitbart News detailed.

Pence still plans to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation.

“The vice president has directed his legal team to continue its cooperation with appropriate authorities and to be fully transparent through the conclusion of this matter,” O’Malley said.

The search of Pence’s residence came more than two weeks after Pence’s legal team alerted the National Archives and Records Administration that a “small number” of classified documents were found at his home after being inadvertently packed up and transported there.

The search also came one day after reports that Pence was subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House records and his involvement in the events of January 6.

