FBI Search Mike Pence’s Indiana Home for Classified Documents

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence to search for more classified documents on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The former vice president is currently on the West Coast with his family after his daughter had a baby, according to a spokesperson who told CNN, noting that Pence’s private attorney is also at his Indiana residence while the search is taking place. It is also reported that Pence’s Washington, DC, office will also be searched in the coming days.

This comes after the former vice president voluntarily provided classified documents to federal authorities that he discovered at his Indiana home last month after the discovered documents were “inadvertently packed up and transported, and Mr. Pence was unaware of their existence.” The private search of his home came after law enforcement agencies have recently increased scrutiny of how government officials handle classified material.

CNN noted that there has since been a “review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence’s house” from the FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “It is not yet clear what the documents are related to or their level of sensitivity or classification.”

Pence has previously acknowledged that “mistakes were made” with the classified documents and took responsibility for them ending up at his home. He also pledged to “fully cooperate” with any FBI investigation. A source close to Pence told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle last week that the former vice president and his team will comply with the various authorities and have been in touch with the FBI about the possibility of scheduling additional searches.

Pence voluntarily looking and turning over classified documents to federal authorities roped him into the same scandal simmering around President Joe Biden after multiple reports showed that between 2o-25 documents were found in Biden’s vice-presidential office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., and other places such as his home in Delaware. Since the discovery of the documents, federal authorities searched Biden’s two homes in Delaware in recent weeks.

The document disclosures from Pence and Biden came as former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-A-Lago, was raided by FBI agents last summer. The FBI searched his residence for classified material that the former president could have removed from the White House when he moved out. The search reportedly included agents going through Melania Trump’s bedroom and closets. Following the raid, some of the seized materials the FBI took included over 50 empty folders.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.