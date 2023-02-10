Sen. Markwayne Mullin Endorses Trump 2024: ‘Architect of Our America First Movement’

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) endorsed former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign on Friday.

Mullin described Trump as “the architect of our American First movement” while framing the 45th president as “exactly the president we need.” He wrote in a statement:

I’m proud to endorse the strongest president of my lifetime, Donald J. Trump, for a second term in 2024.

President Trump is the architect of our America First movement. He is a proven champion for our conservative values, and a fearless leader on the world stage.

In just four years, President Trump delivered great results for the American people. He lowered taxes, secured American energy independence, protected our Second Amendment, and never backed down from the radical Left threatening our way of life.

President Trump is exactly the president we need to lead this country through the tough road ahead. Not only am I proud to endorse President Trump, I’m proud to call him my friend.