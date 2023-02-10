The first House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Thursday revealed three important revelations about the Biden family business scandal.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), speaking before the panel, delivered testimony that shed light on three important aspects of the House Republicans’ probe into the business dealings of the Biden family, which is under investigation for nine violations, including money laundering, wire fraud, and tax evasion.

House Judiciary GOP / YouTube

1.) The Joe Biden Link

Grassley said whistleblower disclosures indicate the FBI has evidence that President Joe Biden is aware of the family business schemes, a statement that directly contradicts the president.

Joe Biden and his staff have claimed seven times that he’s had no part in the family business schemes.

But Sen. Grassley told House members that whistleblower disclosures “make clear the FBI has within its possession very significant, impactful, and voluminous evidence with respect to potential criminal conduct by Hunter and James Biden.”

2.) Deep State Ties

Grassley revealed whistleblowers have suggested personnel at FBI’s Washington Field Office “improperly” closed alleged criminal conduct cases related to Hunter Biden.

Whistleblowers have told his office that FBI personnel at the Washington Field Office “improperly ordered information to be closed by the FBI related to Hunter Biden’s potential criminal conduct in October 2020 — just before the election — even though it was verified or verifiable,” Grassley said.

3.) DOJ’s “Political Infection”

Grassley stated it is unclear what Biden’s Justice Department has done with the information from the whistleblowers, and that the “FBI’s track record doesn’t create much faith that the information is going to be followed up on.”

Grassley called the DOJ’s apparent lack of interest in the Biden family business a “political infection.”

“It’s clear to me that the Justice Department and FBI are suffering from a political infection that — if it’s not defeated — will cause the American people to no longer trust these storied institutions,” Grassley said. “Unfortunately, this story of government abuse and political treachery is scarier than fiction. It really happened.”

The revelation of the DOJ’s handling of alleged criminal conduct related to the president’s son, who is an attorney and former lobbyist, comes as Grassley believes former FBI “point man” Timothy Thibault “shut down” a probe into Hunter’s laptop that is likely unrelated to the ongoing criminal probe concerning alleged tax and gun violations by Hunter.

Thibault has been uncooperative with House investigators. But with House Republicans back in the majority, further pressure could be applied to Thibault. In January, Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked Thibault to “immediately cooperate” with his investigation into the Biden family by appearing for a transcribed interview into allegations of misconduct against Thibault, Breitbart News reported.

Additional House initiatives are ongoing to probe the Biden family business. Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) requested in January that the Treasure Department disclose 150 bank records flagged by U.S. banks. That request was denied, causing the committee’s chairman to threaten a subpoena.

Comer has also requested Hunter’s high-powered attorneys disclose relevant documents and communications concerning his probe. Hunter also denied that request, citing “no oversight bases.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.