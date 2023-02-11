Poll: Most Say It Is Likely They Will Watch the Super Bowl This Year

Most Americans said it is at least somewhat likely they will watch the Super Bowl this year, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Friday found.

The survey found most, 57 percent, explaining that it is at least somewhat likely that they will watch the big game this weekend, and of those, 36 percent said it is “very likely.” One in five, 22 percent, said it is “not at all likely” that they will watch the game, followed by 16 percent who said it is “not very likely.” Most Republicans and Democrats, 61 percent and 66 percent, respectively, said it is at least somewhat likely that they will watch the game — a sentiment shared by 46 percent of independents.

Per Rasmussen Reports:

More than 100 million TV viewers are expected to watch this year’s Super Bowl. Significantly more men (42%) than women (31%) say they are Very Likely to watch Sunday’s game. Men (46%) are also more likely than women (38%) to expect the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. Fifty-one percent (51%) of adults under 40 say it is at least somewhat likely they’ll watch this year’s Super Bowl, compared to 64% of those ages 40-64 and 58% of Americans 65 and older. Women under 40 are least likely to be watching the game on Sunday. Men over 40 are most likely to expect a Philadelphia victory in the Super Bowl. Fifty-six percent (56%) of whites, 69% of blacks and 53% of other minorities say it’s at least somewhat likely they’ll watch this year’s Super Bowl. Blacks are much more likely to favor the Eagles in Sunday’s game.

Respondents were also asked which team they believe is most likely to win the Super Bowl — the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles have an edge, as 42 percent believe they will win. Only 28 percent said the same of the Chiefs, but nearly one-third, 30 percent, remain unsure. Notably, the Eagles also have the edge among Democrats (47 percent) and Republicans (45 percent), but a plurality of independents, 43 percent, remain unsure.

The survey was taken February 5-7, 2023, among 1,000 U.S. adults and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

The results stand in contrast to the 16 percent of NFL fans who planned to boycott the Super Bowl in 2018 amid the NFL’s continued pursuit of all things woke and the embrace of national anthem protests.

A recent Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey found that an overwhelming majority want politics out of the Super Bowl this year.