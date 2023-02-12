The U.S. Navy quietly added more women to its Super Bowl flyover team line-up after criticism it did not have enough of them, according to a report.

Military.com reported Friday that when the Navy first announced in a press release its Super Bowl flyover team line-up on January 27, there were only three women listed and none of them were pilots.

That press release has been taken down, but USNI reported the names of the 15 service members who were to be involved in the flyover, which listed a team of 15, but only three women: Lt. Lyndsay “Miley” Evans, Lt. Kathryn Martinez, and Lt. Saree Moreno. And criticism on social media still exists.

However, on Thursday, the Super Bowl announced an “all-woman” team would conduct the flyover.

The @NFL tweeted on Friday: “For the first time ever, an all-woman team of aviators will conduct the pregame flyover at the Super Bowl, celebrating 50 years of women in @USNavy aviation.”

For the first time ever, an all-woman team of aviators will conduct the pregame flyover at the Super Bowl, celebrating 50 years of women in @USNavy aviation 👏 #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/SkGqFWNBhE — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2023

Navy Cmdr. Zach Harrell, spokesman for the commander of Naval Air Forces, told Military.com that its initial announcement was not final and released “before we had settled on the final lineup.”

The final lineup, dated February 12, lists 11 female pilots and flight officers, is sorted by gender and includes the enlisted ground crew.

