The Florida College Board is accusing the state’s Department of Education of “slander” after initially agreeing to revise the controversial high school Advanced Placement (AP) course for African American Studies, asserting that it was slanderous for the department to assert that the woke course “lacks educational value.”

“We deeply regret not immediately denouncing the Florida Department of Education’s slander, magnified by the DeSantis administration’s subsequent comments, that African American Studies ‘lacks educational value,’” the Board said in a statement weeks after agreeing to revise the woke course, which included sections on reparations, “queer theory,” and “intersectionality.”

The College Board continued, contending that its “failure to raise our voice betrayed Black scholars everywhere and those who have long toiled to build this remarkable field.”

“There is always debate about the content of a new AP course. That is good and healthy; these courses matter,” the Board said. “But the dialogue surrounding AP African American Studies has moved from healthy debate to misinformation.”

The Board’s statement of regret comes weeks after the department rejected the course over concerns that it was infused with woke ideology. At the time, the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Articulation told the College Board that the AP course is “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

A brief look at the course’s syllabus showed sections on “the Black Feminist Movement, Womanism, and Intersectionality”; “Black Power”; “Black Pride”; and “Black Queer Studies,” the latter of which “explores the concept of the queer of color critique, grounded in Black feminism and intersectionality, as a Black studies lens that shifts sexuality studies toward racial analysis.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

Additionally, the course delves into topics including cultural appropriation, reparations, and “afrofuturism.” Another section of the syllabus shows a focus on the “Movements for Black Lives” which, in part, explores the “origins, mission, and global influence of the Black Lives Matter movement.” The document also provides a section on student expectations of the course and cites “several” students who take issue with reading material written by white authors in the context of African American history.

Initially, the Board agreed to revise the course.