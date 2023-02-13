Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dolan did not answer if he would support former President Donald Trump if he ends up being the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

Before Dolan faces off against incumbent U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), he would still have to get through a primary. However, when asked last week on CBS News’ Red and Blue if he would support Trump in the 2024 presidential election, who would sometimes make or break the election, he dodged the question:

Host: Before you face senator Brown, you’re going to have to of course win the Republican nomination for Senate… Let’s say former president Donald Trump is the Republican nominee. Would you support that? Would you support him as the nominee, if he wins the nomination? Dolan: The Republican nominee is gotta be somebody that focuses on tomorrow, all the issue we talked about… inflation, border security. That’s what the Republican nominee is going to do. If the Republican nominee runs on yesterday, and runs on a campaign…and they win… Look I would have to take a long hard look, whether or not they’re actually representing what we need to get done in Washington. [Emphasis added]

During the interview, Dolan also claimed that he supports sending “American resources and American weaponry” being sent to Ukraine “defend against this invasion” from Russia. He also claimed that “President [Joe] Biden is ultimately coming to do some of the things I agree with,” but claimed he’s too slow in acting against Russia.

This is Dolan’s second consecutive time he is trying to run for the U.S. Senate. In the 2022 election cycle, Dolan lost the Republican nomination against then-candidate J.D. Vance — who was also endorsed by Trump — before he went on to win the election against then-Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH).

Trump won Ohio in the last presidential election with 53.3 percent of the vote, while Biden only received 45.2 percent. Similarly, Vance also won with 53.1 percent in 2022, while Ryan only received 46.9 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.