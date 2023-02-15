President Joe Biden narrowly leads former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, but the former president leads Vice President Kamala Harris in a head-to-head race, a poll found.

The Rasmussen Reports poll taken nationally with 900 likely voters in the United States found that 45 percent would vote to reelect Biden, while only 42 percent would vote to give Trump a second term. There was also 11 percent who said they would vote for a different candidate, and two percent were unsure.

In the Trump-Biden hypothetical 2024 rematch, the poll indicated that 82 percent of the Democrats would support Biden, while 74 percent of the Republicans would support Trump. Among the independent respondents, 46 percent said they would support Trump, and 33 percent said they would support Biden. Seventeen percent of the independent respondents said they preferred someone else.

If Biden was to not run for president, the Rasmussen Reports poll also revealed that Trump would narrowly lead Harris in a head-to-head race. In this matchup, 45 percent said they would support Trump, while 42 percent said they would support Harris. Only 11 percent said they would vote for a different candidate, and two percent said they were not sure.

In the Trump-Harris hypothetical 2024 matchup, the poll indicated that 80 percent of the Democrats would support Harris, while 74 percent of the Republicans would support Trump. Among the independent respondents, 47 percent said they would support Trump, and 30 percent said they would support Biden. Eighteen percent of the independent respondents said they preferred someone else.

While Trump and his former United Nations Ambassador, Nikki Haley, are the only two that have officially announced White House bids so far on the Republican side of the ticket, there is still some uncertainty on the Democrat side.

Biden — who would be 86 years old at the end of a second term — has still not officially announced whether he will run for a second term in 2024. However, he recently teased reporters about running while on vacation in the Virgin Islands with family members. There have been reports of him readying a 2024 team.

The Rasmussen Reports poll was taken on February 8, 9 and 12 with 900 respondents. The poll had a three percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.