Poll: Only One-Third Want Joe Biden to Run for Reelection

Only 33 percent of likely voters in the United States want to see President Joe Biden run for a second term in 2024, a new Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

Ultimately, 55 percent said they do not want Biden to run for a second term as president, while 11 percent said they were unsure.

However, if Biden were to not run for another term, only 32 percent would want to see Vice President Kamala Harris. Fifty-eight percent said Harris should not run for president in 2024, while ten percent said they were unsure.

The survey poll comes after Biden had a rough time at the beginning of his presidency. Some of the problems Biden saw in the first half of his presidency included the country going through a major supply chain crisis, a baby formula shortage, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and record-high inflation. The country also saw record-high gas prices in 2022.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden has yet to make an official announcement on whether or not he would run for a second term in 2024. Still, he recently teased reporters while he was vacationing in the Virgin Islands with family members.

When reporters asked Biden last Friday about running for reelection in 2024, the president joked, “There’s an election coming up? … I didn’t know that.”

Additionally, during a press conference in November, Biden told reporters that it is “ultimately, a family decision” and that he plans to discuss the 2024 election during the Christmas and New Year holidays and will announce his final decision in the new year.

In addition to Biden and Harris, the poll also found that only 35 percent of the respondents said they wanted to see former President Donald Trump — who already declared his candidacy for 2024 — run for president in the next presidential election cycle. Fifty-three percent said he should not run again, while 11 percent said they were unsure.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was taken from December 28 to 30, 2022, with 900 likely U.S. voters and saw a three percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

