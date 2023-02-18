Florida Experiences Record Tourism in 2022

Florida experienced record tourism in 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) office announced this week.

According to the governor’s office, Florida saw a record of 137.6 million visitors last year — up 12.9 percent from 2021. Specifically the data shows 127.8 million as domestic visitors that year, including 30.1 million in the fourth quarter alone. For greater perspective, Florida broke records in 2021, seeing 117.7 million domestic visitors that year.

As Breitbart News reported at the time:

According to the governor’s office, tourism in the state in both Q3 and Q4 last year exceeded the same quarter in 2019, prior to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. In Q4 alone, Florida saw 30.9 million visitors — seven percent higher than 2019’s levels. As a result of this historic influx of visitors, hotel revenues reached their highest record ever in 2021, totaling $17.3 billion.

According to the most recent data, 7 million visitors were overseas travelers — up 73 percent from the year prior.

DeSantis attributed the record figures to his administration’s freedom first policies.

“People continue to make Florida their vacation destination because they know that in the Free State of Florida, they can enjoy all that we have to offer without mandates or restrictions,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“Despite the federal government’s attempts to keep our economy stagnant, Florida’s freedom first approach has created an environment that attracts new visitors, fosters new businesses and drives our economy forward,” he added.

VISIT FLORIDA president and CEO Dana Young added that Florida “continues to dominate the travel market and our competition, which could not be achieved without the hard work of our local tourism partners,” according to Florida’s Voice.

The record visitation numbers coincide with Americans nationwide relocating to the Sunshine State.

A historic number of New Yorkers, for example, moved to Florida in 2022. Data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shows 64,577 New Yorkers changing over their licenses last year. The year prior to that, 61,728 New Yorkers made the switch.

Blue states, in general, saw the largest population declines in 2022.