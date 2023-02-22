Chelsea Clinton’s ‘She Persisted’ Series Pushes ‘Transgenderism’ on Children

The latest edition of Chelsea Clinton’s She Persisted book series is pushing “transgender” ideology on children by propping up Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine — a man — as a woman.

The children’s book, written by Lisa Bunker — who is also a man — and Clinton, tells the story of Levine being the “first openly transgender government official to hold an office that requires Senate confirmation, the first openly transgender four-star officer in uniform service, and the first female four-star admiral in the commissioned corps.”

According to the description on the Penguin Random House website, Levine “showed kids of all genders that they can succeed in their dreams too.”

The book about the male is apparently “a perfect choice for kids who love learning and teachers who want to bring inspiring women into their curriculum.”

It is a book meant for children ages 6-9, only uses female pronouns, and does not mention that Levine is a man.

Children might be inspired by the book to “follow in Rachel Levine’s footsteps” using the list provided by Clinton in her introduction.

Levine has made headlines in by pushing heavily for earlier and earlier child “transition” starting ages, despite the fact that the medical efficacy of such treatments is dubious at best, according to medical experts.

