Medical Watchdog Launches Campaign to Protect Children from ‘Transgender’ Contagion

Medical advocacy group Do No Harm is launching a nationwide campaign to “educate policymakers and the public on the disastrous consequences of the unproven and often harmful practice known as ‘gender-affirming care.'”

“Gender-affirming care” has been treated by the American medical establishment as a panacea for children presenting with gender dysphoria, or who believe themselves to be “transgender.” In such a treatment model, doctors encourage parents and their gender-confused children to buy-in wholesale to the idea that the child is actually the “wrong gender.”

Thus, children are given irreversible drugs and procedures such as puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and even genital mutilation surgeries in order to “affirm” the gender they believe themselves to be. They are also encouraged to choose new names and pronouns, as well as use restrooms and other facilities that do not align with their true sex, in order to “socially transition.”

“The movement to promote ‘gender affirming care’ is profoundly dangerous and driven by ideology rather than evidence,” Do No Harm chairman Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, MD, said. “At their core, medical professionals who support these efforts are violating the Hippocratic oath directive to ‘do no harm’ by ignoring key consequences of this type of ‘care,’ including the fact that underlying mental health concerns are usually not addressed.”

As Goldfarb points out, children themselves cannot meet the standard of “informed consent” to begin treatment, despite the fact that some states allow children to begin “transitioning” without the consent of parents.

“The procedures themselves can lead to physical impairment, including a lack of bone strength and brain maturation, and the loss of fertility,” he said. “‘Gender transitioning’ prior to maturation can lead to sexual dysfunction, including atrophy and necrosis of genital tissue, chronic pain, incontinence, and the inability to orgasm.”

Do No Harm’s education campaign includes an informational guide explaining the harms of medically “transitioning” children, as well as model legislation aimed at banning the use of puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and surgeries for children.

The legislation, titled the “The Justice for Adolescent and Child Transitioners Act,” also calls for transparency from schools regarding a child presenting with gender dysphoria, and also prohibits them from aiding in the “transition” of a child. This would cut directly against the policy of many school districts to clandestinely “transition” children without the consent or knowledge of parents.

It would also allow children damaged by the “gender-affirming care” model to sue healthcare professionals for the harm they caused by pursuing this course of action.

As Breitbart News reported, the United States is the most permissive country for child “transition” drugs and procedures when compared to any European country.

European medical professionals have become highly skeptical of the “gender-affirming care” model, and many see child identification as “transgender” as reaching endemic levels through its potency as a social contagion.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.