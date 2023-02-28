Biden Slammed over ‘White Boy’ Remark During Event Marking Black History Month: ‘Most Racist President… Since LBJ’

President Joe Biden faced a wave of backlash over what was deemed a “racist” comment of his implying that white men are unintelligent, after stating, “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid,” at a reception honoring African Americans throughout the country’s history.

During a White House reception marking Black History Month on Monday, President Biden stated that “black history matters” after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly rejected a high school Advance Placement course for African American studies following his “Stop Woke Act,” which aims to ban Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the state’s public schools.

A Critical Race Theory whistleblower said the curriculum "suggests to all of our students who aren't black or brown that they are responsible for centuries of horrible oppression." https://t.co/Jhzzr1K8nK — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 29, 2021

“It’s important to say from the White House for the entire country to hear: history matters. History matters and black history matters,” he said to the roughly 400 people in attendance. “I can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know. We have to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth, and who we are as a nation.”

“That’s what great nations do,” he added.

Paying tribute to the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) collaborative umbrella council composed of nine historically African American fraternities and sororities, also known as the “Divine Nine,” the president said, “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid.”

“I know where the power is,” he added. “You think I’m joking? I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine.”

NOW – Biden: "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid."pic.twitter.com/bBjgkYhxyz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 27, 2023

In response, many took to social media to slam the “racist” remarks.

“Joe Biden is the most racist president to occupy the White House since Lyndon Johnson,” wrote conservative author Nick Adams.

Joe Biden is the most racist president to occupy the White House since Lyndon Johnson. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 27, 2023

“Fact check: Misleading,” wrote right-wing media personality Collin Rugg. “He is white but he is also stupid.”

Biden: “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid” Fact check: Misleading He is white but he is also stupid.pic.twitter.com/4hvbWY6X5T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 27, 2023

“Biden makes entire White House crowd CRINGE in horror after calling himself ‘white boy’ at Black History Month event,” wrote political columnist Benny Johnson.

“They make these pandering, self-deprecating jokes… because they are actually the racists,” wrote bestselling author John LeFevre.

Biden – "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid." They make these pandering, self-deprecating jokes… because they are actually the racists. pic.twitter.com/v1gmVjlT43 — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) February 28, 2023

“Well Joe, you got this one half right,” quipped one Twitter user.

Joe Biden: “I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid.” Well Joe, you got this one half right👇🏻

pic.twitter.com/ntiQMMleNC — Fernando Amandi Sr.ἱ (@FernandoAmandi) February 28, 2023

“What a moronic statement!” exclaimed another.

For Black History Month Speech, Biden said… “I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid” What a moronic statement! — judy ⛳️ (@judytgolf) February 28, 2023

“He is and always has been a racist,” another Twitter user wrote.

Biden at White House reception celebrating Black History Month- says "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid. I know where the power is. You think I'm joking but I'm not." ‍♀️He is and always has been a racist. — 👑💥 Serenity 💥👑 (@polishprincessh) February 28, 2023

The matter comes as anti-white sentiment continues to be pushed by the “woke” left and mainstream media.

A report from Saturday detailed how the University of Cambridge initially blocked working-class white students from a post-graduate program designed for students from underrepresented groups, leading to accusations of anti-white racism.

'Racial Segregation': White Students Banned from Black History Month Events at University https://t.co/mREaDeDDeN — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 8, 2022

On Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused the U.S. media of being “racist against whites & Asians.”

Last week, parents rallied at a Scottsdale Unified School District Board meeting to call for the removal of Superintendent Scott Menzel, who said that white people have a “problematic” racial identity.

Last month, parents criticized Michigan school board member Kesha Hamilton at a Jackson Board of Education meeting over her anti-white statements, including claims that “whiteness is evil” and that white people are “more dangerous” than animals.

School board member of @jpsvikings has a history of making racist comments. She says whiteness is evil and causes trauma, calls white people stupid, dangerous, and difficult to be near. This person is responsible for the education of thousands of children. pic.twitter.com/JHVSv48M1Z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 18, 2023

In August, the Republican National Committee (RNC) released a 7-minute video hammering the president’s long history of “racism.”

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.