Community members are condemning a Michigan school board member after she claimed that “whiteness is evil.”

Parents criticized school board member Kesha Hamilton at a Jackson Board of Education meeting over her anti-white statements, including claims that “whiteness is evil” and that white people are “more dangerous” than animals.

One December 18th tweet from Hamilton read, “Whiteness is so evil. it manipulates then says, I won’t apologize for my dishonesty and trauma-inducing practices and thinks you should applaud it for being honest about its ability to manipulate and be dishonest.”

Another tweet from the school board member responded to another user and read, “The last thing you have to worry about is an animal – though that could be a very real threat.. more dangerous are any whites you may see on the trail.. be safe!”

In yet another tweet, Hamilton complained that “working/living in/around with white folks is incredibly difficult. Being subjected to them/their violence & treachery is severely abrasive .. but they sleep peacefully at night.”

School board member of @jpsvikings has a history of making racist comments. She says whiteness is evil and causes trauma, calls white people stupid, dangerous, and difficult to be near. This person is responsible for the education of thousands of children. pic.twitter.com/JHVSv48M1Z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 18, 2023

Hamilton doubled down on her anti-white statements at a school board meeting, saying “we have to choose to be a part of the solution, so that in time the tweet can no longer be factually true.”

Michigan school board member doubles down on “whiteness is evil” tweet pic.twitter.com/wl6XfCIp45 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 24, 2023

“We have to ask ourselves, what are we angered over, the fact that it was said or the fact that it is true?” she went on to say.

Parent Gina Hastings spoke out against Hamilton’s statements, calling her “angry and bitter” and remarking that “Her racist comments should not be condoned. How can all kids feel safe when physical characteristics over which they have no control are being called evil and dangerous.”

Jackson mom confronts school board after member posts anti-white tweets pic.twitter.com/csyGF2qjqO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 20, 2023

Notably, Hamilton works as a racial equity consultant and is the chair of the City of Jackson’s Racial Equity Commission, the New York Post reports.

Hamilton provided statements to Fox News in defense of her tweets. “Whiteness defined is ‘white racialized identity (which) refers to the way that white people, their customs, culture and beliefs operate as the standard by which all other groups are compared,” she claimed.

She also contended that “Whiteness is a construct, a normalization with a foundation in white supremacy.”

Hamilton is not the only educator to make similar statements in the name of anti-racism, however. In one exclusive investigation, Breitbart News revealed that Victoria Rosenberg, a teacher at the elite, private St. Matthew’s Parish School, called whiteness “poison” in a letter to the community. She also pledged to expose white students to “racially stressful encounters” so they can begin “processing, discussing, and enacting change against white supremacy.”

Meanwhile, Breitbart News also revealed that Kalea Selmon, a former diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) director at the private, Catholic Maryvale Preparatory argued that students who are not white must be protected from the “white gaze.” Selmon later resigned following the original investigation from Breitbart News.

