Ted Budd Endorses Jim Banks for Indiana Senate

Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) on Tuesday endorsed Rep. Jim Banks’ (R-IN) bid to replace the outgoing Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN).

Budd said in Columbia City, Indiana:

We desperately need to fire Chuck Schumer and take back the Senate in 2024, and electing strong conservatives like Jim Banks is vital to ensuring this can happen. Jim has a clear record of fighting for our troops, for our unborn, for strong America-first policies, and against radical wokeism. When we served together in the House, Jim and I worked closely to provide a better country for our children, and I’m excited to continue that important work together in the Senate. I am thrilled that he is running and offer him my full endorsement in his race.

Banks said in a written statement in response to Budd’s endorsement:

I enjoyed working alongside Ted Budd in the House to fight for our conservative values, and I am honored that he has endorsed me to join him in the United States Senate. Ted is a strong, America-first fighter and is part of the next generation of conservative leadership that we so urgently need in Washington. I am grateful for his support and look forward to continuing to work with him on behalf of all Americans in the Senate.

Banks hopes to replace Braun, who is running for governor of Indiana in 2024.

Banks recently sponsored the Stop CCP Fentanyl Act, which would impose sanctions on Chinese leaders unless China reduces its exports of fentanyl precursors. The bill also allows families of Americans killed by fentanyl to sue Chinese leaders.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, most fentanyl precursors are produced in China and then shipped to Mexico, where they get processed before being trafficked to the United States.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.