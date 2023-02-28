Train Carrying Propane Derails in Florida’s Manatee County

A train carrying propane tankers was involved in a derailment on Tuesday near the Sarasota-Manatee County line, according to local officials.

Five train cars loaded with sheet rock and one tanker loaded with 30,000 gallons of propane ended up on their sides due to the derailment. Additionally, a second propane tanker derailed but remained upright.

🚨#BREAKING: Train carrying thousands of gallons of propane tank derails⁰⁰📌#ManateeCounty | #Florida Currently Multiple authorities including Hazmat Crews are responding to a train derailment in Manatee county Florida. One of the tankers is carrying over 30,000 gallons of… https://t.co/lOC3WKhK4P pic.twitter.com/pOulxq9rmN — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 28, 2023

Officials will have to transfer the propane from the tankers involved in the derailment, which may reportedly take one to three days to complete.

The incident happened Tuesday morning near the 7200 block of 16th Street East, according to county officials.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment involving five railcars and two propane tankers in the 7200 block of 16th Street East (near Tallevast Road). No injuries nor leakage have been reported: https://t.co/BzYmMFGUfR#TrainDerailment pic.twitter.com/mYfc33SDlj — Manatee County Government (@ManateeGov) February 28, 2023

“We are proud of our first responders,” Manatee County Board of County Commissioners Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge said. “Their quick action has helped maintain the safety and security of our citizens.”

Manatee County officials have not reported any leaks as a result of the derailment nor any injuries. However, hazmat crews are still monitoring the situation.

South Manatee County Fire Rescue Chief Robert Bounds said:

We have drones. We run the hazmat team for the county of Manatee and we were in the air with our drone which has thermal capabilities. We were able to look at the tank and ascertain the levels of the tank from the outside, it’ll show up different colors if anything is actually leaking. There are no leaks. There are no actual physical damage to the tank other than the rollover, but there is no significant damage to it.

Local officials have not issued any evacuations, road closures, or shelter-in-place orders.

🚨#UPDATE: New photos shows a closer view of the train derailment that took place in Manatee county Florida as one of the tankers was carrying over 30,000 gallons of propane. The exact cause on how it derailed is currently under investigation says officials pic.twitter.com/jw8saTSUik — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 28, 2023

However, Bounds said his team discovered a homeless camp on the other side of the train tracks, and they have sent some officials there “to address the people out there and to address the potential danger.”

“We aren’t sure how many people. We couldn’t visualize that from the air,” Bounds said. “We did send MSO and some other teams down there to address the people out there and to address the potential danger, and we will monitor them as well in the event we have to evacuate.”

Manatee County spokesman Bill Logan also warned businesses in the surrounding area they may have to evacuate if conditions change.

