Los Angeles Bundles Up for Coldest Weather in 18 Years

Los Angeles may experience its coldest weather in 18 years if Wednesday’s temperatures remain, as predicted, below 60 degrees, completing an eight-day streak that has not been seen in the city since the winter of 2005.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

Los Angeles is on track to experience its longest cold snap in almost 20 years this week as another winter storm blasts the region with more low-elevation snow, strong winds and significant rain. If forecasts pan out, Wednesday will be the eighth day in a row that downtown L.A. hasn’t topped 60 degrees — a chilly streak not seen in the city since 2005, according to the National Weather Service’s daily forecast discussion.

Accuweather predicts a high of 54º Fahrenheit on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 60º by Thursday.

Heavy rain continued throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, part of a system that is crossing the state from north to south and brining deep piles of snow to the mountains of the interior. In the nearby San Bernardino Mountains, many residents are still trapped in their homes by deep snowdrifts, and communities have been cut off from the outside world, as authorities have been overwhelmed by the sheer volume of snow.

Local news station KTLA reported:

“What we need are plows,” Crestline resident Nathan Hazard said. “At this point, we need more than plows because it’s up to 5 feet of packed snow that’s filling our roads.” Hazard and dozens of his neighbors are stranded in the snow with no way out. The roads are impassable and vital resources are scarce. “There are many people who don’t have food and, case in point, can’t get there,” Hazard explained.

Some media outlets ascribed the snowy weather in California to climate change. “Extreme weather events – and their growing intensity around the globe – have been linked to the impacts of climate change,” the BBC

