Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) on Wednesday predicted President Joe Biden would “kill” both former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a potential 2024 matchup.

Debating with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) on the Capitol steps, Bowman, a far-left Democrat aligned with extreme ideologies, forecasted that Biden “will kill both of them” because “Biden has passed three bipartisan pieces of legislation” with establishment Republicans.

“Biden passed three bipartisan pieces of legislation after an insurrection, during a global pandemic, opened back up the schools — killing the game,” Bowman claimed in a loud voice, inches from Donald’s face.

Donald’s responded those claims were nonsense. “In what world? Bizzaro world?”

“Listen, it’s cool to have two people in my state that could be president,” Donald’s said:

Watch me destroy @RepDonaldsPress in a debate on the Capitol steps! pic.twitter.com/7HMXgAJWoR — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) March 2, 2023

Bowman claims that Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, would defeat Trump or DeSantis comes as many in his own party do not want him to run for reelection. Biden’s reported announcement in February has been allegedly delayed to April amid continuous establishment media attacks. Only 37 percent of Democrats want him to launch a second bid, down from 52 percent before the 2022 midterm elections.

Additional polling shows that Trump would defeat Biden in a head-to-head matchup. Emerson College polling on Monday showed Trump leads Biden by 4 percent–a clear lead outside the survey’s margin of error–with Trump getting 46 percent and Biden getting 42 percent. DeSantis, meanwhile, trails Biden by just as much–4 percent–meaning Biden’s 44 percent to 40 percent lead over DeSantis is outside the poll’s margin of error.

While Trump has launched a 2024 reelection bid, DeSantis has not. Only three contenders have announced a bid for the Republican nomination: Trump, Nikki Haley, and author Vivek Ramaswamy.

Multiple recent polls also show Trump is leading DeSantis in a potential GOP primary matchup. A Thursday Rasmussen Reports poll found that 52 percent supported Trump, while only 24 percent chose DeSantis. A recent Harvard Cap/Harris poll also revealed Trump led DeSantis by 23 percentage points. Trump earned 46 percent support of the poll’s respondents. DeSantis received 23 percent, exactly half of Trump’s total support in that poll.

