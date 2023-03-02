House Judiciary chairman Rep. Jim Jordan and House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Mike Turner on Wednesday demanded 29 CIA officials who took part in the effort to discredit the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop appear for transcribed interviews and disclose documentation of their widely debunked claims.

The Republican lawmakers wrote the CIA officials and requested they sit for transcribed interviews and “arrange for the production of the outstanding material.”

In the letters, the Republicans noted the officers’ attempt to discredit the New York Post’s report by Emma-Jo Morris that revealed the Biden family engaged in foreign business affairs while President Joe Biden was a U.S. official. The infamous and widely debunked letter was released in a Politico story by reporter Natasha Bertrand, titled “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.”

Months following the Politico story, many establishment media organizations, personalities, and Democrat lawmakers then used the Politico article and letter to discount the revelations from Hunter’s laptop, such as those about corruption that allegedly involve now-President Biden.

“This request, to include a request for a transcribed interview before the Committees, remains outstanding. These documents and your testimony are necessary to further our oversight,” the lawmakers wrote. “As we begin the 118th Congress, we write again to reiterate our outstanding request and ask that you immediately comply in full.”

“You have been on notice about our oversight request—and aware the request is outstanding—for months. For your convenience, we have attached the letter from the Judiciary Committee dated April 6, 2022. To date, you have not complied with this request. Accordingly, we reiterate our requests and ask that you comply promptly,” the Republicans said.

The letter comes as House Republicans are ratcheting up investigations into the Biden family. The House Oversight Committee is probing into the family business regarding nine violations, including money laundering and wire fraud. Subpoenas remain outstanding, however.

Hunter is also under investigation by Joe Biden’s Justice Department for tax and gun violations. On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted he would personally have to authorize any potential charges against Hunter. Garland has refused to appoint a special prosecutor in the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest between the Biden family and himself.

