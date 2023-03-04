Donald Trump Calls Out ‘China-Loving Politicians’ like Mitch McConnell 

Former President Donald Trump called out “China-loving politicians” during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday and specifically named Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Trump delivered a robust populist message during his speech and also criticized establishment Republicans.

“We are never going to be a country ruled by entrenched political dynasties in both parties, rotten special interest, China-loving politicians, of which there are many,” Trump boldly proclaimed. “You listening to this Mitch McConnell? Are you listening?”

Trump: “We are never going to be a country ruled by entrenched political dynasties in both parties… China loving politicians of which there are many. Are you listening to this Mitch McConnell? Are you listening?”pic.twitter.com/I9CR4LHZJb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2023

He then said the United States would never be ruled by “a militant left wing news media that’s either frightened of telling the truth or is truly evil.”

“I don’t know. I think in many ways they’re frightened, but you never really know which. We are not going back to this mindset, not now. Not ever,” Trump said.

Shortly before Trump’s speech, it was revealed that he handily won a straw poll taken by more than 2,000 attendees for the 2024 GOP presidential nominee. Trump received 62 percent support, compared to second-place Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who polled at 20 percent.

