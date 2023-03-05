Taylor Budowich, who cofounded the news aggregator application MxM News with Donald Trump Jr., told Breitbart News the company would not continue to bank with PNC Financial Services Group Inc. after the financial institution admitted closing the company’s account was a mistake.

Earlier this week, PNC Bank inexplicably closed MxM News’ operating bank account and mailed Budowich and Trump Jr. a cashier’s check with the leftover balance, as Breitbart News reported.

PNC Bank sent Budowich and Trump Jr. a letter that reportedly read:

Here’s what happened: Your PNC account has been closed. Enclosed you’ll find a cashier’s check representing the balance of your remaining funds. Here’s what you’ll need to do: Please destroy all unused checks, withdrawal/deposit tickets and any debit card accessing the account.

Speaking with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, Budowich accused PNC Bank, big tech, and other corporations of “using the terms and conditions like a guillotine over the head of conservative entrepreneurs.”

“And if you and if you want to push a alternative to their worldview, they’ll cut you off. They’ll say you can’t do banking, you can’t pay your bills, they they sent us a cashier’s check,” Budowich continued. “I wouldn’t have if I didn’t go into the bank, I would have just opened up a piece of mail with a cashier’s check with a with a significant sum of money and been left there with it in my hands trying to figure out how to how to operate the business.”

Budowich compared the account’s closure to “getting broke up with.” Still, he believes this is all the more reason for conservatives to develop a “parallel economy.”

“It’s a sad necessity of America right now is that if you’re a conservative looking to have a values based business, you need to go to a values based bank, you need to have a values based server or hosting system if you’re a technology company,” he said.

Boyle noted that after the outrage, which drew attention from several Republican members of Congress like Rep. Elise Stefani (R-NY), Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), PNC Bank backed down and admitted the account was mistakenly closed.

However, Budowich said they have no intention of returning to PNC Bank for their financial services.

“Course not,” Budowich said when asked if the company would return to PNC. “Of course, we probably probably should have moved beforehand.”

“This is a lesson. Some of these big corporate banks, they have certain services and with the growth that we’ve had, you want to go to a big bank that has some sort of name name and brand recognition,” Budowich said. “But at the end of the day, they have such power over your, your ability and your livelihood. It’s just not worth it.”

Budowich warned that if PNC targeted individuals as influential as he and the former president’s son, they would not hesitate to target conservatives nationwide.

“And to your point, if they’re gonna do it to us, if they’re gonna do it, myself, Donald Trump, Jr, who has millions of followers and the ability to marshal an influential group of people to fight back, I mean, they’re gonna do it to anyone,” Budowich said.

