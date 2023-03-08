New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) says Vice President Kamala Harris has “too much in her portfolio” to be Border Czar and deal with record-setting levels of illegal immigration.

Since the spring of last year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and other governors have bused nearly 50,000 migrants to New York City — a sanctuary jurisdiction that has long prided itself on shielding illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

During a press conference this week, Adams again advocated for the federal government to equally distribute border crossers and illegal aliens across all major American towns and cities so as not to overburden New York City.

Harris, Adams said, has “too much in her portfolio to be focused on just doing that decompression strategy” as Biden’s Border Czar. The vice president, for instance, last visited the southern border in 2021.

Mayor Eric Adams / Facebook

Also at the press conference, Adams revealed that some 13,000 migrant children have been added to New York City’s school system in a move that has surely overwhelmed particular neighborhoods and their resources.

The latest cost estimates suggest that New Yorkers are being charged about $5 million every day to care for, house, and educate newly-arrived border crossers and illegal aliens. Already, New Yorkers have been forced to spend some $650 million on newly arrived border crossers, and the total figure is expected to exceed $4 billion by next year.

Adams said the nation’s taxpayers should help cover the cost to the tune of $800 million.

