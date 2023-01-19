NYC Mayor Eric Adams Begs Biden to ‘Fairly Distribute’ Illegal Immigration Across All U.S. Cities, Towns

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is pleading with President Joe Biden to “fairly distribute” illegal immigration released into the United States across all cities and towns.

During a speech at the U.S. Conference of Mayors this week, Adams urged the Biden administration to take a series of actions that include amnesty for all illegal aliens living in the U.S., expedited work permits for border crossers, and an equal distribution program that would see newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens sent to all cities and towns across the country.

“Today I am calling for a national response to the asylum seeker crisis, which includes six main points,” Adams said:

A dedicated point-person whose sole focus is overseeing and coordinating our national asylum seeker response, a decompression strategy at the border that establishes a plan for each migrant’s arrival — and creates a system to fairly distribute newcomers regionally, congressional funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to implement that strategy in the places of greatest need, expedited right to work options for asylum seekers who are allowed to enter the country, congressional legislation that provides a clear pathway to residency or citizenship for those who enter this country legally, and nationwide leadership that takes an all-hands-on-deck approach by bringing together nonprofits, the faith-based community, and the private sector, alongside state and local government to meet this challenge. [Emphasis added]

Adams’ plea to Biden to spread illegal immigration across all American cities and towns comes as more than 40,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in the sanctuary city of New York City since the spring of 2022 — most of whom have been bused from Texas.

Also this week, Adams suggested that there is “no more room” in New York City for border crossers and illegal aliens, as the city’s homeless shelters are packed.

Rather than cracking down on illegal immigration, the Biden administration is creating new programs to bring even more migrants to the U.S.

Most recently, for instance, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched a mobile app where foreign nationals living in Mexico can schedule appointments to get released into the U.S. interior at the southern border.

Similarly, DHS announced a plan that blows open the doors to an even more expansive Catch and Release network at the border, where 360,000 more border crossers will be able to get into the U.S. interior by applying for humanitarian parole.

Already, Biden’s DHS is using a little-known parole program to mass-release hundreds of thousands of border crossers into the U.S. interior every month. At current estimates, the Biden administration has released 1.6 to two million border crossers into American communities since February 2021.

As Breitbart News reported, the latest projections estimate that Biden will set another illegal immigration record this year with 2.6 million border crossers and illegal aliens being apprehended. This figure does not include any of the known and unknown got-away illegal aliens who successfully made their way into the U.S. interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.