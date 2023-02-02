Report: Migrants Arriving on Buses to Cost New Yorkers More than $4 Billion

Border crossers, arriving on buses from Texas to New York City, are expected to cost New Yorkers more than $4 billion over the next two years, according to new estimates.

Since the spring of last year, close to 50,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in the sanctuary city of New York City — sent on buses mostly from Texas, although Arizona has also sent a few thousand.

In November 2022, an estimate from the Independent Budget Office found that the steady arrival of border crossers would cost New Yorkers “at least” $850 million.

Sources close to Mayor Eric Adams’ office now reveal to local media that the cost estimate to New Yorkers is closer to about $4.2 billion for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023. That cost estimate includes what it will take to clothe, house, educate, and provide medical services to border crossers arriving on a weekly basis to the city.

In an interview with CBS News, Adams again called on President Joe Biden to create a “decompression strategy” around illegal immigration that would send border crossers and illegal aliens to towns and cities all across the United States.

“If we do a decompression strategy, then all of the country would absorb a smaller amount,” Adams said. The plan, as Adams has previously advocated, would “fairly distribute” border crossers and illegal aliens across American communities.

Through an expansive Catch and Release network, coupled with a parole pipeline, the Biden administration is fast-tracking border crossers into the U.S. interior and providing them with work permits — a boon to companies looking for new consumers, real estate investors wishing to drive up housing prices, and employers seeking cheaper labor.

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) has noted that since Biden took office in late January 2021, at least 2.9 million border crossers and illegal aliens have entered the U.S. interior — a population the size of Mississippi.

