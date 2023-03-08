Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who has a history of supporting the Defund the Police movement, has reportedly paid an “anti-Semitic spiritual guru” to provide her with “security services.”

Nathaniel Davis, who has been paid to provide “security services” for the Bush campaign, appears to be the highest-paid independent person for “security services.” Davis has received $137,000 from Bush since 2020, surpassing Cortney Merritts, her now-husband, who also provided “security services” for the congresswoman, despite not having a private security license.

However, a report from the Washington Free Beacon revealed that Davis, a former member of the vehemently anti-Semitic New Black Panther Party, is also a spiritual guru known as Aha Sen Piankhy. Reportedly, Davis claims to be 109 trillion-years-old and teaches classes on how to read minds, summon mythical beings, and he maintains an urban garden — so he does not have to buy food from Jewish people, who he thinks control the world.

The Free Beacon report noted that Davis spends his time teaching St. Louis’s black community to grow their own food, so they can “liberate themselves from a genocidal Jewish cabal that runs the world.”

“I’m going come teach the people how to survive. It’s what I came to this planet for in this lifetime,” Davis reportedly said in a July 17, 2020, Facebook live stream. “I’m 109 trillion years old in this galaxy, the Milky Way galaxy.”

Davis has also claimed that the Rothschild family “runs the Western Hemisphere” and orchestrated the coronavirus pandemic as a way to control the population, another antisemitic conspiracy theory.

The Free Beacon confirmed Davis was present with Bush at one event during the George Floyd riots in the summer of 2020 by cross-referencing social media posts made by Davis and Bush at the time.

Interestingly, Bush listed her campaign headquarters’ address for the majority of her payments to Davis, a move the Free Beacon suspects Bush made to conceal Davis’s identity in her campaign spending reports.

The Free Beacon reviewed Bush’s personal Facebook page and confirmed that she is friends with “Aha Davis Zadok El,” one of Davis’s Facebook accounts. Davis claims to be a member of the “Priesthood of the Sun Moon Sect” across several of his social media accounts.

Davis’s antisemitic views are the latest source of controversy stemming from Bush’s campaign. Last week, the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, asking the commission to investigate whether “Rep. Cori Bush and her campaign committee may have used campaign funds for personal use.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.