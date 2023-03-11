Donald Trump Tops iTunes Charts, Beats Miley Cyrus, Morgen Wallen

Former President Donald Trump reached number one on the iTunes chart with his debut single, “Justice For All,” beating superstars like Miley Cyrus and Tim McGraw.

“Justice For All,” is a tribute to the January 6 prisoners that features the “J6 Prison Choir,” an ensemble of prisoners who can be heard chanting singing the national anthem and while Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance.

As of Friday, “Justice For All” has overtaken Cyrus’s “Flowers,” McGraw’s “Standing Room Only, and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” on iTunes’ national rankings, making it the number one song in America on the platform.

The song is available to purchase for $1.29 and all net proceeds will go to “certain J6 families in need,” according to Kash Patel.

“The J6PC continues to make their voices heard through the power of music and sings ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ every evening before bed, inside Pod C2B of the DC Jail – a.k.a – the DC gulag,” Patel’s team wrote in a press release.

Trump released a music video for the number one iTunes single Friday night on Truth Social.

The video was a montage of clips, including moments from Trump’s presidency, the January 6 Riots, and footage of prisoners.

The video ended with a caption that read: SUPPORTING CERTAIN PRISONERS DENIED THEIR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS.