(UPDATED) Failed Silicon Valley Bank Gave Left-Wing Causes over $70 Million

A man holds a Black Lives Matter sign as a police car burns during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
Joel B. Pollak

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), whose collapse last week has triggered a global banking crisis, donated over $70 million to a variety of left-wing causes — but found itself unable to pay depositors in a cash crunch.

A pedestrian speaks on a mobile telephone as he walks past Silicon Valley Banks headquarters in Santa Clara, California on March 10, 2023. - US authorities swooped in and seized the assets of SVB, a key lender to US startups since the 1980s, after a run on deposits made it no longer tenable for the medium-sized bank to stay afloat on its own. (Photo by NOAH BERGER / AFP) (Photo by NOAH BERGER/AFP via Getty Images)

A pedestrian speaks on a mobile telephone as he walks past Silicon Valley Banks headquarters in Santa Clara, California on March 10, 2023. – U.S. authorities swooped in and seized the assets of SVB, a key lender to US startups since the 1980s, after a run on deposits made it no longer tenable for the medium-sized bank to stay afloat on its own. (NOAH BERGER/AFP via Getty Images)

As Breitbart News reported last week, SVB’s donations were part of nearly $83 billion that left-wing groups received from corporate America, as documented by a Claremont Institute database:

“As a point of reference, $82.9 billion is more than the GDP of 46 African countries. In 2022, the Ford Motor Company’s profits were $23 billion,” they also noted. The sum of $82.9 million includes “more than $123 million to the BLM parent organizations directly,” as well as much more to other organizations supporting BLM’s agenda.

The list reveals that several popular corporations from a wide range of different industries supplied the movement with large sums of cash. Walmart, for example, which is based in Arkansas, gave a whopping $100 million in support of BLM and related causes focusing on “racial equity.” Amazon gave even more, supplying the movement with an astonishing $169.5 million. Silicon Valley Bank gave the movement $73.45 million.

Last year, Black Lives Matter suspended fundraising in several states after it failed to file required non-profit reports. It has also faced questions about it leaders’ lavish spending on real estate and other expenses.

Correction: This article has been corrected in two ways, since the Claremont Institute — whose database the article cited — corrected an error in the amount of the contributions, from $73 million to $70 million; and also because the Claremont Institute’s definition of “Black Lives Matter” included a far wider range of organizations. Left-wing writer Judd Legum appropriately flagged these issues — but then repeated the dubious claim that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was caused by a Trump-era rollback of Dodd-Frank regulations. He neglected to mention inflation, which is widely accepted as the most important cause.

