Florida Lawmakers Move to Ban Abortion at 6 Weeks of Pregnancy

Florida lawmakers are moving to ban abortion at six weeks of pregnancy as the House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee moved to advance HB 7.

The committee advanced HB 7, otherwise known as the Pregnancy and Parenting Support Act, in a 13-5 vote this week. It was filed earlier in March.

“It’s a bill that recognizes the importance and value of the life of innocent, unborn human beings,” bill sponsor Jenna Persons-Mulicka, a Republican, stated.

The bill itself changes the limitations of performing an abortion from 15 weeks to 6. Under the proposal, a physician may not “knowingly perform or induce a termination of pregnancy if the physician determines the gestational age of the fetus is more than 6 weeks unless one of the following conditions is met.”

The conditions listed include saving the life of the mother. Per the bill’s text:

(a) Two physicians certify in writing that, in reasonable medical judgment, the termination of the pregnancy is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life or avert a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman other than a psychological condition. (b) The physician certifies in writing that, in reasonable medical judgment, there is a medical necessity for legitimate emergency medical procedures for termination of the pregnancy to save the pregnant woman’s life or avert a serious risk of imminent substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman other than a psychological condition, and another physician is not available for consultation.

Additionally, the measure prohibits the use of telehealth to provide abortions and stops the use of state funds “for a person to travel to another state to receive services intended to support an abortion.”

Susan. B Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA) has celebrated the proposal’s progress.

“The fight for life has momentum in Florida. We thank Rep. Jenna Persons Mulicka for sponsoring this bill and all of the House members who voted for life this morning. This is the first step to saving tens of thousands of babies each year in Florida,” SBA Pro-Life America’s southern regional director, Caitlin Connors, said in a statement.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the 15-week abortion ban last year and has indicated that he would be willing to sign a six-week abortion ban into law as well.