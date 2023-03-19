House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Sunday said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is “abusing his office” by going after former President Donald Trump, while Democrats, including Bragg, are allowing crime to run rampant.

“Alvin Bragg is abusing his office to target President Trump while he’s reduced a majority of felonies, including violent crimes, to misdemeanors. He has different rules for political opponents,” McCarthy said on Twitter following Trump saying on his Truth Social that he believes he will be arrested this coming week after “illegal leaks.”

“Republicans stopped the radical DC crime law, and we will investigate any use of federal funds that are used to facilitate the perversion of justice by Soros-backed DA’s across the country,” McCarthy also noted. He was referring to Congress passing a disapproval resolution that ultimately killed the Washington, DC, soft-on-crime criminal code revision legislation.

This comes after Trump said on Saturday that he would be arrested due to “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office regarding their investigation into Trump’s alleged role in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. He also called for his supporters to protest in light of the news.

Trump wrote:

OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD! THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION. MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE… Page 2: NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

Shortly following Trump’s statement, a spokesperson for the former president clarified that there has been “no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level.”

“President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!” the spokesperson added.

Additionally, after the initial statement, McCarthy also called for “relevant committees to immediately investigate” if Bragg is using federal funds to “subvert our democracy by interfering in elections” by going after the former president, who had already announced he would be making another White House bid in 2024.

“An outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” Mcarthy noted on Saturday.

