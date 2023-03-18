McCarthy Orders Immediate Investigation After Donald Trump Floats Forthcoming Arrest

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during his weekly news conference December 5, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. McCarthy discussed the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Saturday called for an immediate investigation following former President Donald Trump’s assertion that he will be arrested next week based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” McCarthy said.

“I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions,” the speaker added:

McCarthy’s call for an investigation followed Trump making waves, explaining on Truth Social that he believes he will be arrested as a result of what he described as “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office — a reference to Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case related to porn star Stormy Daniels and the claim that Trump pressured his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to make “hush money” payments to Daniels on behalf of Trump.

Trump wrote:

OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD! THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION. MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE…

Page 2: NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

A Trump spokesperson clarified that there has been “no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level.”

“President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!” the spokesperson added.

However, the rumor has conservatives across the board rallying in support of Trump and speaking out against the politicization of the justice system:

https://mobile.twitter.com/leemzeldin/status/1637109780400447489

This story is developing.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.