House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Saturday called for an immediate investigation following former President Donald Trump’s assertion that he will be arrested next week based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” McCarthy said.

“I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions,” the speaker added:

Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump. I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by… https://t.co/elpbh7LeWn — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 18, 2023

McCarthy’s call for an investigation followed Trump making waves, explaining on Truth Social that he believes he will be arrested as a result of what he described as “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office — a reference to Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case related to porn star Stormy Daniels and the claim that Trump pressured his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to make “hush money” payments to Daniels on behalf of Trump.

Trump wrote:

OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD! THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION. MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE… Page 2: NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

A Trump spokesperson clarified that there has been “no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level.”

“President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!” the spokesperson added.

However, the rumor has conservatives across the board rallying in support of Trump and speaking out against the politicization of the justice system:

We can not reward the leftwing tyrants, who are weaponizing the government to arrest their political enemies, by putting anyone but Trump in the White House in 2024. What's happening is 3rd world Banana Republic crap and Republicans need to stand up to it. Fight fire with fire. — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 18, 2023

I've been asked by multiple reporters if an indictment would lead me to rescind my endorsement of Donald Trump. The answer is: hell no. A politically motivated prosecution makes the argument for Trump stronger. We simply don't have a real country if justice depends on politics. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) March 18, 2023

Arresting the leader of the opposition party is the signature move of socialist and Third World despotic regimes. Moreover, it’s always done in the name of “fighting corruption” and “rule of law” #TrumpIndictment — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 18, 2023

https://mobile.twitter.com/leemzeldin/status/1637109780400447489

Alvin Bragg may very well be the most dangerous, divisive, incompetent, and compromised District Attorney in America. On Day ONE, my FIRST action as Governor would have been to tell Bragg he was being fired. — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) March 18, 2023

This story is developing.