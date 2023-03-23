The Biden White House is disgusted by Florida’s efforts to keep discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity out of children’s classrooms, as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred to the move as “completely utterly wrong” and part of a “disturbing” trend.

“It’s wrong,” Jean-Pierre said when asked about Florida’s efforts to expand key tenets of the Parental Rights in Education law. Notably, under the current law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in March 2022, classroom discussions on sexual orientation or gender identity are prohibited for children in kindergarten through third grade. However, the Florida Board of Education is considering a rule which would prohibit those discussions for all grades.

“It’s completely utterly wrong. And we’ve been very clear, crystal clear about that when it comes to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and other actions that this governor has taken in the state of Florida,” Jean-Pierre continued, using the fake news label of the bill coined by woke, leftist activists who seek to inject the leftist agenda into children’s classrooms. As Breitbart News has reported before, the law does not ban a word or phrase, and the word “gay” is not even found in the text.

“But make no mistake, this is a part of a disturbing and dangerous trend that we’re seeing across the country of legislations that are anti LGBTQI+, anti trans, anti the community in a way that we have not seen it in some time,” she added.

“Students should be spending their time in school learning core academic subjects, not being force-fed radical gender and sexual ideology,” Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. said in reaction to the White House.

“In Florida, we’re preserving the right of kids to be kids,” he added:

Students should be spending their time in school learning core academic subjects, not being force-fed radical gender and sexual ideology. In Florida, we’re preserving the right of kids to be kids. pic.twitter.com/9WPmbn3vhK — Manny Diaz Jr. (@SenMannyDiazJr) March 22, 2023

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin concurred.

“There is no reason for instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity to be part of K-12 public education. Full stop,” he said:

There is no reason for instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity to be part of K-12 public education. Full stop. https://t.co/yVKNwqFrxV — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 22, 2023

The rule, which the Florida Board of Education will vote on next month, states:

For grades 4 through 12, instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity is prohibited unless such instruction is either expressly required by state academic standards as adopted in Rule 6A-1.09401, F.A.C., or is part of a reproductive health course or health lesson for which a student’s parent has the option to have his or her student not attend.

Meanwhile, the Florida legislature is working on an expansion of the Parental Rights in Education law, which would expand the rules to children through eighth grade. That proposed legislation, which also addresses the controversy surrounding “preferred pronouns,” passed through a state House committee last week.

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News