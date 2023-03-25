Voters Agree Looming Trump Indictment Is ‘Politically Motivated’

Most voters agree that the looming indictment of former President Donald Trump is “politically motivated,” a Harvard/Harris survey released this week found.

When asked if the indictment is “politically motivated,” 59 percent say it is. Four in ten, however, believe it is a “valid indictment.”

While 59 percent of Democrats believe it would be a “valid indictment,” 41 percent disagree, concluding that it is politically motivated. The vast majority of Republicans, 80 percent, believe it is politically motivated, as do 58 percent of independents.

Further, when asked if a Trump trial would help or harm his 2024 candidacy, 57 percent of Republicans said it will only “help” his campaign. However, there is division among other groups, as 66 percent of Democrats believe it will harm him, and 53 percent of independents agree. Forty-seven percent of independents, however, believe it will “help” him.

Additionally, 53 percent, overall, believe Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is “stretching a weak case” against Trump. Most Republicans and independents agree.

The survey was taken March 22-23, 2023, among 2,905 registered voters. It coincides with the results of a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group poll first obtained by Breitbart News, which found most agreeing that the vast majority of Americans do not believe the indictment will hurt the former president:

New @trafalgar_group/@COSProject poll (3/20-22) reveals 74.3% of #Americans think a potential #TrumpIndictment would help or not affect his campaign. Only 25.7% think it would hurt. Hurt by Party: 42.7% Dems

11.3% GOP

27.5% Inds Report: https://t.co/zrXH7J2qIE pic.twitter.com/fBfiuFZuax — The Trafalgar Group (@trafalgar_group) March 24, 2023

As Breitbart News reported:

A whopping 74 percent of Americans believe that an indictment of Trump either helps him or will have no effect on his presidential campaign — 37.5 percent said it will not affect him and 36.8 percent said it will help him. Only 25.7 percent of voters surveyed think it will hurt his presidential campaign. … Broken down by political party of respondents shows a pretty consistent view across the board among Democrats, independents, and Republicans — though among Republicans those who think it will help Trump jumps up into a clear majority. Among Democrats, more than 57 percent believe an indictment would either not affect or help Trump’s campaign — 42.5 percent think it will have no effect and 14.8 percent think it will help him — while just 42.7 percent say it will hurt him.

Trump has continued to speak out on Truth Social against the impending indictment:

The indictment decision has been pushed back this week as the country awaits a decision one week after Trump first announced he expected an arrest.