Elizabeth Warren Announces Bid for Third Senate Term

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced Monday that she would seek a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2024.
“We’ve won some big victories for working families in Massachusetts and across the country, but there’s a lot more to do. So today I’m making it official: I’m running for reelection to keep up the fight,” she said on Twitter with an announcement video.
We’ve won some big victories for working families in Massachusetts and across the country, but there’s a lot more to do. So today I’m making it official: I’m running for re-election to keep up the fight. pic.twitter.com/ebG3vJCot3
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 27, 2023
“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and powerful and against everyone else. I won because Massachusetts voters know it, too,” Warren said in her campaign video released Monday. “And now I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do.”
The Democrat senator first won the seat in 2012 when she defeated then-incumbent Republican Scott Brown, who was running for reelection at the time. Before her announcement, the 73-year-old had more than $2.3 million in cash on hand at the end of 2022, according to her last filing with the Federal Election Commission.
The former failed presidential candidate has the backing of high-profile Massachusetts Democrats Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) — both of whom appeared in her announcement video.
Warren also laid out some of her top priorities she wants to accomplish in office, such as a wealth tax, making childcare affordable, protecting our coastal communities, and building a 21st-century transportation system.”
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.