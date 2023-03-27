Elizabeth Warren Announces Bid for Third Senate Term

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced Monday that she would seek a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2024.

“We’ve won some big victories for working families in Massachusetts and across the country, but there’s a lot more to do. So today I’m making it official: I’m running for reelection to keep up the fight,” she said on Twitter with an announcement video.

“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and powerful and against everyone else. I won because Massachusetts voters know it, too,” Warren said in her campaign video released Monday. “And now I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do.”

The Democrat senator first won the seat in 2012 when she defeated then-incumbent Republican Scott Brown, who was running for reelection at the time. Before her announcement, the 73-year-old had more than $2.3 million in cash on hand at the end of 2022, according to her last filing with the Federal Election Commission.

The former failed presidential candidate has the backing of high-profile Massachusetts Democrats Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) — both of whom appeared in her announcement video.

Warren also laid out some of her top priorities she wants to accomplish in office, such as a wealth tax, making childcare affordable, protecting our coastal communities, and building a 21st-century transportation system.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.