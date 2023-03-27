President Joe Biden ascended the podium Monday and joked about chocolate chip ice cream before calling for more gun control in the wake of the Nashville Christian school shooting.

He joked about ice cream with the audience in the East Room prior to shifting to talk about the Nashville school attack.

Biden said, “We know there are a number of people who did not make it, including children.”

He said, “We have to [do] more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart, ripping at the very soul of the nation. We have to do more to protect our schools, so they aren’t turned into prison[s].”

Biden added, “The shooter, in this situation, reportedly had two ‘assault weapons’ and a pistol, two AK-47s.”

He said, “I call on Congress again to pass my ‘assault weapons’ ban. It’s about time that we begin to make more progress.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.