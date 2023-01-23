Hundreds of migrants are being released into the United States weekly by scheduling appointments at the United States–Mexico border through President Joe Biden’s recently launched mobile app.

The app, known as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One, entices foreign nationals living in Mexico who are pregnant, mentally ill, elderly, disabled, homeless, or crime victims to schedule an appointment with agents at the border in the hopes of being released into American communities.

Figures published by KPBS San Diego show that foreign nationals in Mexico are flocking to the app to schedule appointments at the border for release into the United States. For instance, appointments throughout the rest of the month are all booked up.

The figures suggest that hundreds of migrants are getting into the United States weekly solely through the app in addition to the tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens who are being released into American communities after arriving at the border.

KPBS San Diego reports:

Appointments for January are already booked. Migrants who want to schedule an appointment in February have to get up at 6 a.m., log on to the mobile app, and hope they secure a slot. [Emphasis added] … The first group of migrants to successfully secure appointments through the CBP One app entered the United States on Wednesday. In San Diego, roughly 200 individuals were allowed to cross the border, according to Enrique Lucero, the director of Tijuana’s Migrant Services Department. [Emphasis added] The department is helping migrants in Tijuana use the app. They set up a Wi-Fi hotspot — the same one Maria used while trying to take her photo — and have several staff ready to guide migrants through the process. [Emphasis added]

These migrant releases into the United States interior come as the Biden administration has overseen the largest inflow of illegal immigration in American history. Since Biden has taken office, Breitbart News reports, there have been some 4.2 million border crossers and illegal aliens apprehended at the border — not including the millions more who successfully crossed the border.

In December 2022 alone nearly 252,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were apprehended at the border. Likewise, an estimated 72,000 illegal aliens were known to have successfully entered the U.S. through the border.

Biden’s top Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have partnered with a number of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to massively expand its Catch and Release network that keeps border crossers briefly detained before releasing them directly into American communities.

DHS refuses to disclose the number of border crossers released every month.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.