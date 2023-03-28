Most potential Republcian primary voters want to see former President Donald J. Trump as the 2024 nominee as his support doubles that of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), according to a national poll.

The latest poll in Morning Consult’s republican primary tracker shows that 52 percent of potential GOP primary voters plan to cast a ballot for Trump. DeSantis sits in second place with half of Trump’s support at 26 percent, while no other candidate eclipses the ten percent mark.

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 52% (+26)

DeSantis 26%

Pence 7%

Haley 5%

Cheney 3%

T. Scott 2%

Abbott 1%

Noem 1%

Pompeo 1%

Youngkin 1%

Ramaswamy 1% Morning Consult, 3,528 RV, 3/24-26

Former Vice President Mike Pence holds seven percent of support, followed by former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) at five percent and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at three percent. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who is reportedly inching closer to a presidential run, holds two percent of support.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA), Gov. Gregg Abbott (R-TX), anti-woke entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo all have one percent of backing. A well-placed source told Breitbart News over the weekend that Trump’s campaign is continuing to pursue an endorsement from Abbott. Trump unveiled a number of endorsements from his Texas leadership team on Saturday.

This portion of the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Trump has grown a considerable lead over recent months compared to previous Morning Consult polls. He led DeSantis 45 percent to 34 percent in early January, and the margin between them jumped to 18 points by late February. The trend has continued into March, with Trump boasting a 24-point lead in a survey released on March 14 and a 28-point lead in another published on March 21.

Morning Consult asked Trump and DeSantis supporters who their second choice would be. Of those who back DeSantis, who has not announced his candidacy, 42 percent say Trump is their second choice, while another 19 percent would flock to Haley. Pence takes 14 percent of DeSantis’s support in that scenario. Four percent are undecided regarding who they would choose.

Of Trump backers, 46 percent would choose DeSantis as their second pick, while 19 percent prefer Pence. Another five percent think Haley is a viable alternate, and sixteen percent are undecided. The margin of error regarding the survey’s second-choice aspect is plus or minus two to three percentage points.

The poll also found that both Trump and DeSantis are statistically tied with President Joe Biden in their respective hypothetical general election head-to-head match-ups among more than 5,000 registered voters.

Biden holds a razor-thin lead over Trump at 43 percent to 42 percent, which falls within the margin of error of plus or minus one percentage point. Five percent are undecided in the scenario, and eleven percent would vote for another candidate. Biden barely leads DeSantis 42 percent to 41 percent, which is also within the margin of error. Eleven percent of respondents would vote for another candidate, and seven percent are undecided in that scenario.

The Republican primary aspects of the survey included samples from 3,528 potential Republican primary voters, which “includes any registered voter who said they plan to vote in the Republican presidential primary or caucus in their state in 2024,” per Morning Consult Senior Reporter Eli Yokley. All samples were collected between March 24-26.