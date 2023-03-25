Trump Unveils 16 Key Endorsements from Texas Leadership Team

Former President Donald J. Trump unveiled a slew of endorsements from his Texas leadership team ahead of his first 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas, Saturday evening.

The team consists of several top statewide elected officials, including Attorney General Ken Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, his campaign announced in a press release via email. Paxton and Patrick mark two of Trump’s closest allies in the Lone Star State. Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, whom Trump backed in a tight primary race last year, and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a staunch longtime Trump ally, are also on the team. Furthermore, a large delegation of eleven U.S. representatives from Texas is in Trump’s corner.

Reps. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Troy Nehls (R-TX), and Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) endorsed the 45th president on the night of his campaign announcement and are listed as the first three members of his congressional delegation. Jackson served as the White House physician for Trump and former President Barack Obama before launching a bid for Texas’s 13th Congressional District in 2020. Breitbart News has learned that Jackson, as well as Trump’s former White House Political Advisor Brian Jack, played key roles in recruiting endorsers from the Texas delegation.

Trump’s campaign announced Saturday that House Committee on Small Business chairman Roger Williams (R-TX) is supporting the 45th president in his bid for the Oval Office and will be a member of the leadership team. Williams also coaches the Republican Congressional Baseball Team. He is accompanied by two of the longest-tenured Republican congressmen, Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) and John Carter (R-TX), in backing Trump. Burgess and Carter were first elected during former President George W. Bush’s first term.

Trump also has endorsements from Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), who formerly served as the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) chair; Freedom Caucus member Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX), and Rep Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), who Trump backed in a tight primary in 2020 and campiagned for in the general election. Additionally, five-term Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) and Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), a former Notre Dame football player, are in the 45th president’s corner. Former Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX), who served in the state’s Thirty-Fourth Congressional District at the tail end of the last the Congress, is also on the team.

Trump’s Texas operation is more formidable than it was in 2015, when he had a campaign leadership apparatus in all of the state’s 36 congressional districts. Trump has personally called and thanked all listed, Breitbart News has learned.

A source said the campaign would continue to pursue endorsements, including from the likes of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX). Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) spoke at the rally Saturday afternoon and called on Cruz and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to endorse Trump, Breitbart News reported.