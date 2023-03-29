President Joe Biden was caught in another hot mic moment highlighted by the Republican National Committee (RNC) on social media, as the president’s handler can be heard giving the 80-year-old instructions on what to do and where to go during a recent visit to North Carolina.

The hot mic moment happened during Biden’s Tuesday visit Wolfspeed, a semiconductor plant in Durham, North Carolina.

“America’s coming back! We’re determined to lead the world in manufacturing semiconductors,” Biden said during the visit, partially aimed to promote the CHIPS Act as part of what has been dubbed the “Investing in America tour.”

The RNC shared a moment from the visit, which has generated a variety of opinions online.

“We’re down here?” Biden asked his handler, pointing down the ramp.

“Yes sir, down the ramp, and we have people lined up on the left over here. Some union leaders and workers,” the man continued as Biden said hello to the “guys and ladies” from afar.

“Your mark is going to be the blue one to the left. You’ve got a blue mark and that’s ok,” the handler continued,

“I’ll stay in my blue mark but then I’m gonna say hello to you each one of you,” Biden said as the man replied, “Yes sir. I’ll help you get started.”

Spectrum News 1 noted that there was only a small invitation-only crowd at the event.

Some on social media described the scene as “embarrassing,” while others asserted that the handling is normal, although perhaps a bit more like “babysitting.”

“In my experience, this is somewhat normal for people like this. It does seem a bit closer to babysitting than what I have noticed, but perhaps he just woke up or something. It’s lonely at the top and you are constantly moving from one thing to the next, none related to another,” one Twitter user said.

“Nothing is natural with Joe. Everything is scripted and guided by a handler of some sort,” another commenter observed.

“No problem here. It’s called staging and preparation,” one said as another disagreed, deeming the situation a “total embarrassment!!”

While social media appears to be divided on whether the situation shared by the RNC was normal, it follows several instances of a seemingly confused Biden being told where to go and what to do, as well as hot mic moments and multiple falls.

Biden fell off his bike last year in Delaware, tripped up the stairs of Air Force One during a trip to Poland in February, and tripped up the stairs again the following month:

President Joe Biden tripped and caught himself as he boarded Air Force One in Poland. The President is now on his way back to the White House. #POTUS #GeraldFord pic.twitter.com/LEpcdmQU1R — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) February 22, 2023

WATCH: Ouch! Biden Stumbles Multiple Times Boarding Air Force One

C-SPAN

A March survey from Harvard CAPS Harris found 56 percent doubting Biden’s mental fitness for office.