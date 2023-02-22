President Joe Biden on Wednesday fell and caught himself before possibly tumbling down the stairs as he tried to board Air Force One in Poland.

The video shows Biden slowly ascending the stars to the taxpayer-funded jet to return home. While climbing the stairs, he fell and tried to quickly regain his footing. At the top of the stairs, he hurriedly turned around and saluted before entering the aircraft:

President Joe Biden tripped and caught himself as he boarded Air Force One in Poland. The President is now on his way back to the White House. #POTUS #GeraldFord pic.twitter.com/LEpcdmQU1R — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) February 22, 2023

In March 2021, Biden fell three times as he boarded the stairs of Air Force One, for which the wind was also blamed.

“It’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Biden was given a physical examination last week that found the president suffers from a stiff gait and neuropathy in the feet. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “neuropathy refers to any condition that affects the nerves outside your brain or spinal cord.”

“This can happen for several reasons, from trauma to infections to inherited conditions. There are also many possible symptoms. Many causes, forms or symptoms of this condition are treatable, but this can vary widely from person to person,” the clinic explained.

Biden’s physical incidents are not limited to walking up stairs. In June, Biden fell off his bike in Rehoboth, Delaware, after getting his foot stuck in the peddle:

NOW – Biden falls off bike on Delaware ride with Jill.pic.twitter.com/iULl1ieDGS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 18, 2022

Some observers fear that Biden’s physical state may be representative of his mental state. Thirty-eight Republican lawmakers, along with Donald Trump’s former White House physician and now-Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), issued a letter in 2022, demanding Biden take a cognitive test for fear that he may have Alzheimer’s disease.

Noting Biden’s “changes in mood and personality” and “forgetfulness,” the lawmakers said Biden’s cognitive ability has been declining and “is not just a recent trend” but has become more apparent “over the past two years.”

Biden was reportedly not issued a cognitive test during last week’s physical examination.

Despite Biden’s health concerns, Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House desires to be transparent about his health. “We want to be transparent, want to make sure you have the information,” she claimed.