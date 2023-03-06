Watch: 80-Year-Old Joe Biden Trips Again on Air Force One Steps

President Joe Biden tripped again Sunday on the steps leading up to Air Force One, potentially putting his 80-year-old body in danger of a severe tumble that could hospitalize him.

Despite the lengthy steps up to the presidential plane, neither the Secret Service nor the first lady accompanied the president when he made his latest stumble as he prepared to depart Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. Take a look:

🚨 Joe Biden tripped up the stairs on Air Force One — AGAINpic.twitter.com/M4n7MmpEN3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 6, 2023

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults 65 years or older have an increased risk of injury should they suffer a fall.

Falls are common and costly, especially among Americans age 65 and older. But falls are preventable and do not have to be an inevitable part of aging. Every second of every day, an older adult (age 65+) suffers a fall in the U.S.—making falls the leading cause of injury and injury death in this age group. One out of four older adults will fall each year in the United States, making falls a public health concern, particularly among the aging population.

Though a physical exam declared Biden “fit for duty,” it did say that the president suffers from a stiff gait and neuropathy in the feet, which calls into question as to why the Secret Service will not at least stand close to the president as he ascends a lengthy staircase.

As Breitbart News reported, the president previously tripped and caught himself on his way up the stairs to Air Force One just last last month while visiting Poland.

He did the same thing in 20201 when he stumbled multiple times boarding his transport:

C-SPAN

“In March 2021, Biden fell three times as he boarded the stairs of Air Force One, for which the wind was also blamed,” Breitbart News reported.

“Some observers fear that Biden’s physical state may be representative of his mental state,” it added.

“Thirty-eight Republican lawmakers, along with Donald Trump’s former White House physician and now-Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), issued a letter in 2022, demanding Biden take a cognitive test for fear that he may have Alzheimer’s disease.”