Republicans expressed outrage following the grand jury indictment of former President Donald J. Trump on Thursday. Many shared criticisms of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, asserting the case is “politically motivated.”

The case surrounds hush money payments he allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, the New York Times reported. The charges are currently unknown.

Taylor Budowhich, CEO of Make America Great Again Inc, called the news “the indictment of a failed nation” in an emailed statement:

This is not an indictment of a crime—there was no crime—instead, this news is the indictment of a failed nation. President Trump is promising to peacefully end the war in Ukraine, dismantle the deep state, and save our country by putting America first. For that, the political elites and powerbrokers have weaponized government to try and stop him. They will fail. He will be re-elected in the greatest landslide in American history, and together we will all Make America Great Again.

Vivek Ramaswamy, one of Trump’s Republican primary opponents, called the indictment “politically motivated,” adding that it “marks a dark moment in American history,” according to a release shared via email.

The politically motivated indictment of the 45th President of the United States marks a dark moment in American history. It will undermine public trust in our electoral system & justice system. It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political… pic.twitter.com/BFcSlJ0OWO — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 30, 2023

He added:

This indictment will undermine public trust in our electoral system and our justice system. It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals. Principles go beyond partisanship. The American people should decide who governs, not politically ambitious prosecutors. Our entire country is skating on thin ice right now and we cannot afford to politicize the justice system or else we will reach our breaking point. I pray for our national unity and call on every current and prospective Presidential candidate in both parties to condemn this dangerously politicized prosecution.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said, “Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election.”

Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 30, 2023

Trump’s former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, argued Bragg is “undermining America’s confidence in our legal system.”

Prosecuting serious crimes keeps Americans safe, but political prosecutions put the American legal system at risk of being viewed as a tool for abuse. DA Bragg – spend taxpayers’ money and your energy protecting law-abiding citizens. Not playing politics. (2/2) — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) March 30, 2023

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted that the “majority of Americans know Alvin Bragg’s witch hunt is a politically motivated prosecution” and pledged he will “continue to stand with President Trump as he has always stood with us.”

President Donald Trump always fought for us. He puts the American people above corrupt interests. For that reason alone, the powerful will never stop coming for him. A majority of Americans know Alvin Bragg’s witch hunt is a politically motivated https://t.co/jxF97B2x8U… — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 30, 2023

He added that Trump “puts the American people above corrupt interests” and ‘”[f]or that reason alone, the powerful will never stop coming for him.”

Eric Trump, the son of the 45th president, ripped the indictment as “third world prosecutorial misconduct” and “the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year.”

This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2023

“This isn’t just an indictment of President Trump, it’s an attempt to intimidate anyone who goes against the Left’s radical regime!” tweeted Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).

This isn’t just an indictment of President Trump, it’s an attempt to intimidate anyone who goes against the Left’s radical regime! https://t.co/UFmnbYSNPz — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) March 30, 2023

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) simply called the news “[o]utragoues.”

Outrageous. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 30, 2023

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a key member of Trump’s Texas Leadership team, tweeted that he “can’t believe this is happening in America.”

The hateful Deep State wants this country to BURN. Today they didn’t just indict President Trump, they attacked EVERY ONE of his supporters. We’re not going to back down. We will NEVER stop supporting Trump!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) March 30, 2023

“President Trump is the GREATEST President I’ve ever seen, but because he fights for YOU, they want him BEHIND BARS! We’ll have the last laugh. President Trump will be BACK in the White House!!” Jackson asserted.

In another post, he argued that “they didn’t just indict President Trump, they attacked EVERY ONE of his supporters.”

The Manhattan DA is undermining America’s confidence in our legal system. Bragg is the same Soros-funded prosecutor who refuses to prosecute violent crimes and who has downgraded more than half of all felonies to misdemeanors. (1/2) — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) March 30, 2023

“Unfortunately for them, this will only make him. stronger,” Arizona Republican Kari Lake tweeted. “I didn’t think I could possibly support him more, but this political Witch Hunt only strengthens our resolve to fight.”

They just indicted President Trump. Unfortunately for them, this will only make him. stronger. I didn’t think I could possibly support him more, but this political Witch Hunt only strengthens our resolve to fight. We’ve got your back, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/qoNGeF5aSP — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 30, 2023

Journalist Jack Posobiec weighed in, asserting that “This will be a revealing moment for everyone who calls themselves a patriot.”

This will be a revealing moment for everyone who calls themselves a patriot We are living through history — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

Not a good look for everyone who said Trump getting indicted was just a rumor — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

Per Fox News’s Chad Pergram, Sen. Tom Tillis (R-NC) said, “This indictment doesn’t pass the smell test. The Department of Justice already looked into the facts and decided there was no case to be made against President Trump. This is the same District Attorney who is notorious for letting violent criminals off the hook.”

Tillis: This indictment doesn't pass the smell test. The Department of Justice already looked into the facts and decided there was no case to be made against President Trump. This is the same District Attorney who is notorious for letting violent criminals off the hook — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 30, 2023

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani (R) called the indictment “politically-motivated,” adding it is “[a] sad day for America.”

The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has been indicted by a Grand Jury in New York following District Attorney Alvin Bragg's irresponsible and politically-motivated efforts to take him down. A sad day for America. pic.twitter.com/pPjA9ZLUac — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) March 30, 2023

A myriad of other prominent conservative voices chimed in to blast the indictment or reaffrim support for Trump:

The only way to stop this madness from the Democrats is to elect Donald Trump. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 30, 2023

Alvin Bragg lowered 52% of criminal charges in NYC last year to misdemeanors. He just bent over backwards legally to raise the charges against Trump to a felony. WITCH HUNT!! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 30, 2023

The weaponization of our justice system CAN NOT STAND! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 30, 2023

Pray for President Trump — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) March 30, 2023

This is what is known as an actual threat to democracy. A politically motivated prosecutor is weaponizing his office to go after the guy winning in the 2024 polls. This is what Putin does to his opponents but the America libs want looks a lot like Russia they claim to despise. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 30, 2023

Trump has been indicted. Game on. New precedent has been set✔️ — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) March 30, 2023

Today’s political indictment of Former President Trump is a dark day in American history and a threat to our Republic by Alvin Bragg and the Democratic Party machine. It’s unfathomable to me that this could happen in America. This is political persecution that must not stand! — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) March 30, 2023

President Trump just won 2024. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 30, 2023

I don’t care how many investigations or lawsuits they throw at him I don’t care how many times they indict him Our country is under attack by Marxist criminals and it’s time to save America That’s why I stand with President Trump pic.twitter.com/HLiGbImHw4 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 30, 2023

A far Left Manhattan Grand Jury led by a Soros-funded DA who explicitly campaigned on persecuting political enemies just voted to tear down the legitimacy of the legal system by indicting President Trump This is a dark day in American history — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 30, 2023